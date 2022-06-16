Win Advisors Inc. Takes $7.71 Million Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 62,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,705,000. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Win Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Win Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FPX. FMR LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,638,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,008,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 56,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the period.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $83.74 on Thursday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $81.39 and a twelve month high of $136.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.93.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

