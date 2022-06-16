Windacre Partnership LLC Cuts Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Windacre Partnership LLC decreased its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,520,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 124,200 shares during the period. SAP makes up about 4.7% of Windacre Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Windacre Partnership LLC owned 0.12% of SAP worth $213,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in SAP by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,802,000 after acquiring an additional 85,772 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 507,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,141,000 after purchasing an additional 342,546 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,945,000 after purchasing an additional 47,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 431,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,635 shares during the period.

NYSE SAP opened at $93.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $114.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.45. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $151.48.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 13.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

SAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SAP from €135.00 ($140.63) to €115.00 ($119.79) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Grupo Santander raised shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($108.33) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SAP from €152.00 ($158.33) to €142.00 ($147.92) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($135.42) to €120.00 ($125.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

