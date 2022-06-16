Wing Finance (WING) Price Down 19.1% This Week

Wing Finance (WING) traded up 13.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 16th. In the last week, Wing Finance has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.75 or 0.00027288 BTC on popular exchanges. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $14.98 million and approximately $13.62 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 4,456.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10,038.92 or 0.47602948 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00420151 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00083844 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00012187 BTC.

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,603,466 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

