WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 47,089 shares.The stock last traded at $47.50 and had previously closed at $47.40.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EZM. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 371.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 667,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,542,000 after acquiring an additional 525,423 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 1,233.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 106,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 98,275 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 2,901.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 83,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 81,161 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 584,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,986,000 after purchasing an additional 69,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,839,000.

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

