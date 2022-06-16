WMS Partners LLC Buys 308 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $318.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.58.

Moody’s stock opened at $262.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $302.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.78. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $256.84 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The stock has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

Moody's Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

