WMS Partners LLC Grows Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

WMS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,134.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.06.

ECL opened at $150.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.16 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.70.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

