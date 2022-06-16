WMS Partners LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

WMS Partners LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $170.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $160.68 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

