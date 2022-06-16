WMS Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

WMS Partners LLC cut its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,106,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,872 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 6.8% of WMS Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. WMS Partners LLC owned 0.20% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $32,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $794,000. Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $23,850,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,125,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $726,693,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 108,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 72,562 shares during the period.
DFAC stock opened at $23.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.94. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $29.33.
