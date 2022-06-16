WMS Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

WMS Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 129,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 24,933 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $523,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 69,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $602,000.

SLV stock opened at $19.96 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $25.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.58.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

