WMS Partners LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

WMS Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $34.80 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $39.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.45.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

