WMS Partners LLC Sells 1,501 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

WMS Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.1% of WMS Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.33.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $157.79 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.61 and a 12 month high of $177.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

