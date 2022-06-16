WMS Partners LLC Sells 16,702 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

WMS Partners LLC trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,960 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 16,702 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $40.13 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $39.47 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Comcast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.