WMS Partners LLC Trims Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

WMS Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Argus boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

RTX stock opened at $92.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.18. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.68.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

