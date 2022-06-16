WMS Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

WMS Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.42.

ROP opened at $384.31 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $379.63 and a one year high of $505.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $441.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

