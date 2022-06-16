WOWswap Price Hits $1.41 on Major Exchanges (WOW)

WOWswap (WOW) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One WOWswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.41 or 0.00006834 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOWswap has a total market cap of $812,997.08 and $67,060.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 30% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 141.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12,106.45 or 0.58821977 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.89 or 0.00431882 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00084500 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00012549 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 577,987 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

