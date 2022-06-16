WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Position Trimmed by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WPP were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WPP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of WPP by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of WPP by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPP traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,578. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.99. WPP plc has a 1-year low of $48.45 and a 1-year high of $83.69.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,280 ($15.54) to GBX 1,330 ($16.14) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,185 ($14.38) to GBX 1,230 ($14.93) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,200 ($14.56) to GBX 1,210 ($14.69) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of WPP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WPP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $961.25.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

