Wulff Hansen & CO. Acquires Shares of 16,780 Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,963,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,160,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583,472 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 550.7% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,882,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,155,000 after buying an additional 3,285,643 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,511,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,939,000 after buying an additional 1,676,933 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,349,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,156,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

SCHP stock opened at $56.35 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $55.37 and a 12 month high of $64.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.52.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.