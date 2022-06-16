Wulff Hansen & CO. Acquires Shares of 3,745 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $74.16 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The firm has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.56.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.40.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

