Wulff Hansen & CO. Invests $2.38 Million in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,000. Raytheon Technologies comprises 2.1% of Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030,375 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,874,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,470 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,486 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,515,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,734,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,345,000 after buying an additional 1,672,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $92.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

