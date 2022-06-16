Wulff Hansen & CO. Invests $415,000 in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000.

IYF stock opened at $69.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.91. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $68.63 and a 12 month high of $91.95.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

