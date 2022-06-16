Wulff Hansen & CO. Purchases Shares of 8,385 Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CODI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 1,032.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 38.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CODI. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of CODI stock opened at $23.10 on Thursday. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.79.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $510.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

