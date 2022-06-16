Wulff Hansen & CO. Takes $2 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 689 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000. Alphabet makes up about 1.7% of Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,323.54.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,195.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,345.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,622.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,037.69 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.