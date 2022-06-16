Wulff Hansen & CO. Takes $5.67 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 4.9% of Wulff Hansen & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $330.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $362.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $401.21. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $320.20 and a 12-month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

