Wulff Hansen & CO. Takes $907,000 Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,738 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,461 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 12,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $36.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.43. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

In related news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a $59.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

