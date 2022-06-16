X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) Shares Up 1%

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Get Rating) shares shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.59 and last traded at $22.46. 103,626 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 86,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.24.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,756,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $974,000.

