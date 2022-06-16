XIO Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $103,650.00 (XIO)

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. XIO has a total market capitalization of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XIO coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, XIO has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XIO alerts:

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000175 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000216 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

XIO Coin Profile

XIO (XIO) is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . The official website for XIO is xio.network . XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

XIO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XIO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.