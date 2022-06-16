Xion Finance (XGT) Price Hits $0.0043 on Exchanges

Xion Finance (XGT) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Xion Finance has a total market capitalization of $43,204.07 and approximately $2,479.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Xion Finance has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. One Xion Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 179.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12,137.88 or 0.58318996 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.90 or 0.00427144 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004799 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00081371 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012449 BTC.

Xion Finance Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Xion Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xion Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xion Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

