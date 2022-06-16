Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Yangarra Resources stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,460. Yangarra Resources has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $3.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of February 1, 2022, it had proved plus probable reserves of 141.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

