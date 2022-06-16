Yellow Road Price Down 29.1% Over Last Week (ROAD)

Yellow Road (ROAD) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Yellow Road coin can currently be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Yellow Road has a market capitalization of $38,111.24 and $43.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Yellow Road has traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,710.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,511.57 or 0.28835372 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.84 or 0.00411119 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00069185 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00037368 BTC.

Yellow Road Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,505,142 coins and its circulating supply is 3,033,587 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling Yellow Road

