YGGDRASH Hits 1-Day Volume of $5,507.00 (YEED)

YGGDRASH (YEED) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. YGGDRASH has a total market cap of $2.35 million and $5,507.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YGGDRASH coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YGGDRASH has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004788 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,905.44 or 0.99858318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00111968 BTC.

YGGDRASH Profile

YGGDRASH (YEED) is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YGGDRASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

