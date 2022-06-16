Young Boys Fan Token (YBO) Trading Down 27% Over Last 7 Days

Young Boys Fan Token (YBO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 16th. Young Boys Fan Token has a total market cap of $442,554.10 and $62,882.00 worth of Young Boys Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Young Boys Fan Token coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00002173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Young Boys Fan Token has traded down 27% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 125.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12,106.43 or 0.59516194 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00441466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00087508 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012747 BTC.

Young Boys Fan Token Coin Profile

Young Boys Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,392 coins.

Buying and Selling Young Boys Fan Token

