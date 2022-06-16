Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $108.40

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $108.40 and last traded at $108.46, with a volume of 23245 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.90.

Several brokerages recently commented on YUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.47.

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.54.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 242.6% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 245.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 3,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

