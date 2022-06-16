Zano Trading Down 31.8% This Week (ZANO)

Zano (ZANO) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. In the last week, Zano has traded down 31.8% against the US dollar. Zano has a market cap of $4.36 million and $33,602.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001716 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,615.06 or 0.99816032 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00032054 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00201414 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00085105 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00114179 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00156386 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003432 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,239,228 coins and its circulating supply is 11,209,728 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zano’s official website is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

