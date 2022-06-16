Zcash 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $163.17 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for $67.90 or 0.00302432 BTC on major exchanges. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $992.24 million and $163.17 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00074067 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00070086 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003374 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 14,614,331 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash . The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Buying and Selling Zcash

