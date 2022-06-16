ZClassic Price Hits $0.0265 on Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $246,147.41 and approximately $11.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZClassic has traded down 56.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00300223 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00073575 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00068043 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004493 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

