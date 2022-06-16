Zeepin Price Down 11.7% Over Last Week (ZPT)

Zeepin (ZPT) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 16th. In the last week, Zeepin has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $121,440.08 and $1,571.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 218% against the dollar and now trades at $10,023.05 or 0.47713722 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00418462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00083873 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00012235 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

