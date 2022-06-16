Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $80.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $145.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZEN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zendesk from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Zendesk from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.91.

Zendesk stock opened at $60.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 0.96. Zendesk has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $153.43.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.62 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 36.18% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zendesk will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total transaction of $866,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,823 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,278.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,092,769.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,466. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Zendesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Zendesk during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

