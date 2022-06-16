ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Short Interest Up 57.1% in May

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,520,000 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the May 15th total of 4,150,000 shares. Approximately 9.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,762,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,267,000 after purchasing an additional 208,276 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,990 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 204.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,708,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,550 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 350.5% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,682,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

ZIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Clarkson Capital lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.01.

ZIM stock traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.10. The company had a trading volume of 93,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,101,966. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $91.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.42.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.65 by $1.54. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 45.36% and a return on equity of 167.57%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 41.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $2.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.70%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.80%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

