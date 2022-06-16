Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Position Reduced by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet makes up about 1.2% of Auxier Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $7,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,026,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,530,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $702,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,582 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,565,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $707,014,000 after buying an additional 1,305,683 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,014,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,911,000 after buying an additional 718,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,069,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $389,949,000 after buying an additional 634,960 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZBH stock traded down $3.19 on Thursday, hitting $103.78. 29,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,665. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.71 and a 200 day moving average of $122.49. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.57 and a fifty-two week high of $167.59.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

