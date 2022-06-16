Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Zinc Media Group plc (LON:ZIN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 115 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 115.50 ($1.40). 10,309 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 10,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.50 ($1.41).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 117.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 94.12. The company has a market capitalization of £18.00 million and a PE ratio of -7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Zinc Media Group Company Profile (LON:ZIN)

Zinc Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces television and cross-platform content in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Television and Zinc Communicate. The Television segment engages in the production of television and radio content under the Blakeway, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, Red Sauce, Supercollider, REX, and Tern brands.

