Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Zinc Media Group plc (LON:ZIN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 115 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 115.50 ($1.40). 10,309 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 10,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.50 ($1.41).
The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 117.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 94.12. The company has a market capitalization of £18.00 million and a PE ratio of -7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.
Zinc Media Group Company Profile (LON:ZIN)
