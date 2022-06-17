10,009 Shares in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Acquired by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,945,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $628,832,000 after purchasing an additional 510,971 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $37,123,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,816.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 258,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,718,000 after acquiring an additional 244,605 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $30,195,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 710,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,537,000 after acquiring an additional 152,221 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASND shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $166.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,291. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.59. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $61.58 and a one year high of $178.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a current ratio of 11.76.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.25) by ($0.23). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a negative net margin of 3,281.45%. The company had revenue of $7.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile (Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

