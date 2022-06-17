102,546 Shares in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Bought by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 102,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,000. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers accounts for 1.2% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Values First Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 112,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SKT stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.83. 14,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,069. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $22.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.64.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $108.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 363.65%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

