10,790 Shares in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Bought by Sheets Smith Investment Management

Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEIS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 106.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 872,967 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth $1,180,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 709.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 62,657 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 54,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 48.9% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 16,740 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on AEIS shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Advanced Energy Industries stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.61 and its 200 day moving average is $83.74. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.65 and a 1-year high of $114.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $397.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.57 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.46%.

In related news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $54,962.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,896 shares in the company, valued at $371,165.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries (Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

