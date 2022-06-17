10,830 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Purchased by First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.9% of First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,326,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454,097 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,904,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,293,622,000 after acquiring an additional 763,595 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,137,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,329,000 after acquiring an additional 585,018 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,837,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,712,000 after acquiring an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.33.

PepsiCo stock opened at $157.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.61 and a 1-year high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

