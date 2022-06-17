11,237 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Acquired by Aspire Wealth Management Corp

Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:VLUE traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.45. 1,314,839 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.32.

