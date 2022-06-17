11,357 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Acquired by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TT. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $340,147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,594,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,662 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,733 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,764,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,726,000 after acquiring an additional 351,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 439,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,735,000 after acquiring an additional 250,538 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $121.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $121.09 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.31. The firm has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.04.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.71.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

