11,444 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Acquired by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPTS. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 7,521 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,272,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,242,000 after buying an additional 41,265 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,437,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 35,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $29.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.93. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $30.70.

