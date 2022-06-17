13,561 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Purchased by American Trust

American Trust bought a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,698,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Linde by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,398,000 after purchasing an additional 289,664 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. HSBC raised their price target on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.71.

Shares of LIN traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $290.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,697. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $267.51 and a 1-year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. Linde’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.31%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

