138 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Purchased by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.94.

Shares of MA opened at $308.78 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $305.08 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $347.87 and its 200-day moving average is $353.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $300.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

