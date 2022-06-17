1,392 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Acquired by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,047,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,698,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,614,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 43,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM opened at $39.52 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.94 and a 12 month high of $55.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.